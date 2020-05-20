Former north-east football coach admits abusing another two boys

A former north-east football coach who is serving a jail sentence for child abuse has admitted sex crimes against a further two boys.

Alasdair McCulloch, 36, kissed and carried out sex acts on one victim and indecently assaulted another youngster in his hometown of Fraserburgh, in Aberdeenshire.

McCulloch was jailed in 2018 for four-and-a-half years after he pled guilty to five indecency offences after targeting boys during an eight-year period between 1998 and 2006.

Two of the boys were lured into woods to play truth or dare then abused.

McCulloch, who is serving his sentence in Glenochil prison in Clackmannanshire, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh today via a TV link to admit two further charges of abuse committed between 2001 and 2008.

Advocate depute Richard Goddard QC said one of the latest victim’s had first contacted police about McCulloch in 2011 and was interviewed but there was insufficient evidence to proceed at the time.

The other was also spoken to earlier but revealed he was not able to report McCulloch’s conduct because of embarrassment.

One knew McCulloch through playing football and would visit him and fell victim to his abuse.

The prosecutor said he did not disclose what had happened to him because he did not think he would be believed. He has since been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

McCulloch was eight years older than the second child whom he indecently assaulted and made perform sex acts on him.

Defence counsel Drew McKenzie said McCulloch had been exposed to pornography at a young age.

He said: “As a young adult he was bullied by his peers and found it easier to associate with younger boys.”

He said the former production engineer is currently undertaking science studies through the Open University.

The judge, Lord Boyd of Duncansby, deferred sentence on McCulloch until June for the preparation of a background report. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register.