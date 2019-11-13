Former Dons captain’s wife admits careless driving

A former Aberdeen FC captain’s wife has been fined after admitting careless driving outside Pittodrie following a match.

Jodie Shewan attended to pick up her husband Graeme Shinnie following a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell on November 18 2017 when the incident occurred.

The 26-year-old had originally faced a charge of dangerous driving by driving at an excessive speed for the road and traffic conditions and driving at and colliding with a woman.

Shewan had denied that charge and yesterday the Crown accepted a plea to a lesser charge of careless driving over the incident by driving at excessive speed for the conditions.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 5pm on this day, at the conclusion of that football match, witnesses were exiting Pittodrie Stadium and walking along Pittodrie Street.

“At this time witnesses noted a white Audi being driven through the crowds from the Golf Road direction.

“Witnesses believed that the speed was excessive for the amount of persons in the road.

“Believing the vehicle was driving too fast, witnesses later contacted police to make a formal complaint.”

Shewan’s defence counsel told the court: “She accepts, on reflection, she was driving at excessive speed for the prevailing conditions.

“We’re speaking about just above walking pace.

“We’re not talking about somebody driving at 30 or 40mph through a crowd.

“She was not driving in such a way that people were leaping out of the way of the car.”

He added: “She has now moved from the Aberdeen area and is living in the Derbyshire area.

“She relies on her husband’s income for her living expenses but she’s able to pay from the allowance she’s given a substantial fine.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Shewan, whose address was still given in court papers as Balmedie, to pay a fine of £450 and gave her four penalty points.

He added: “Clearly the position now is very different from the position when this was a charge of dangerous driving.”

The sheriff explained the charge of careless driving had “very different” penalties.