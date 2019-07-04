Former Aberdeen supermarket manager embezzled £7,000 ‘to repay payday loans’

A former Aberdeen supermarket manager has admitted embezzling £7,000 to pay off debts with payday loan companies.

Justin Christie, 21, was caught after the accounting team at Sainsbury’s noticed “discrepancies” between takings into the computer system and money banked.

Christie, who was employed as a manager at the Sainsbury’s Local on George Street, Aberdeen, at the time, confessed when confronted by the store manager.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The store manager at Sainsbury’s was made aware by email from the accounting team that there were discrepancies between amounts entered in the store’s computer system and the amounts received by the bank.

“The manager engaged in email correspondence with the accounting team to find the date when the money disappeared.”

Mr Thomson told the court that as a result of investigations CCTV was reviewed for January 27 which showed Christie at the store counting cash.

He said: “The accused was observed to take a number of bundles of bank notes out of the camera’s view towards a corner of the office where jackets were normally hung up.

“On February 20 the manager confronted the accused during a disciplinary meeting.

“The accused immediately admitted to stealing £7,000 from the store to repay debts he had with payday loan companies.

“The manager suspended the accused from employment and contacted police.”

Christie, of Cattofield Place, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to the embezzlement charge.

He appeared in the dock without a solicitor and declined the opportunity for further time to seek legal advice.

Following the crown narrative Sheriff Mark Stewart asked if he took issue with anything.

Christie replied: “Everything I’ve heard is true.”

Sheriff Stewart deferred sentence until later this month for reports.