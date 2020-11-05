Former Aberdeen shop manager ordered to pay back £4,500 embezzled from Co-op

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to repay £4,500 he embezzled from a city shop while employed as store manager.

Darren Watt had been employed as the store manager at Co-operative on Sclattie Park in Bucksburn when he took thousands of pounds over a period of two months.

The 42-year-old had initially faced a charge of embezzling goods worth £1,636 and £13,500 in money.

However the Crown accepted a guilty plea to an amended charge of embezzling approximately £4,500 from the store between January 16 2017 and March 16 the same year.

Watt, whose address was given as Cloverfield Court in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, was not personally present when the case called for sentencing this week at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Watt to pay a compensation order to the sum of £4,500.

He ordered him to pay the first £2,250 within 14 days, another £1,125 within four months, and the remainder within eight months.