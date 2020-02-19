Former Aberdeen police inspector who killed wife previously faced court for improper conduct

A former Aberdeen police inspector found guilty of murdering his wife appeared in court more than 20 years ago after sending one of his female colleagues an offensive poem.

His colleague was on nightshift at Bucksburn on May 8 1998 when she phoned a colleague at Cairncry station and Keith Farquharson, the duty inspector, was nearby.

Her male colleague then answered the phone and she told him: “Get your knickers off.”

When Farquharson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with breach of the peace, the court heard the term used was a catchphrase used by the policewoman, her police officer husband, and a male colleague as a greeting and had no sexual meaning.

She returned to Cairncry station later that day and found a brown envelope with her name which contained the typed poem.

The court heard she felt threatened and went off duty with stress and panic attacks.

At the court hearing, Farquharson said he had no sinister motive in sending the poem.

He admitted sending an offensive communication on May 8 1998 and was fined £500. He later appeared before a disciplinary hearing and was demoted to the rank of constable.

A decade later Farquharson was suspended in 2009 while police looked into two separate allegations of improper conduct made by female colleagues.