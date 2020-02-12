Former Aberdeen police inspector accused of killing wife said he found her lying in bedroom, court told

A retired Aberdeen police inspector accused of killing his wife stated he heard a noise while in the shower before finding her lying in their bedroom.

Keith Farquharson made the claim to his son in law and a paramedic who tried to save the life of Alice Farquharson last August.

The 60 year-old was described as later being in a “state of emotional shock” when Alice then died at the couple’s home in Aberdeen’s Angusfield Avenue.

The evidence was today heard at Farquharson’s trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He denies murdering his 56 year-old wife, who had worked as a pupil support assistant at a local school.

The charge alleges he seized hold of Alice, struggled with her before compressing her neck and face.

It is further claimed Farquharson left her unconscious after “restricting her breathing” by covering her nose and mouth.

He is then said to have caused blunt force injury “by means unknown”.

Farquharson’s police officer son-in-law Neil Fraser today gave evidence.

Mr Fraser was on a shift when he got a phone call from Farquharson around 7.10am last August 29.

Farquharson was said to have told the 28 year-old that Alice had “died”.

Mr Fraser recalled being “very upset” and was immediately driven by a colleague to his in-laws home.

He could initially see Farquharson with ambulance staff.

Farquharson was said to be “very distraught”.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC put to the witness: “Did you ask what had happened?”

Mr Fraser: “He basically explained that he had been in the shower, heard a thud and, as he came out, Alice was lying half on, half off the bed.

“He said he pulled her off and she hit her face off the bedside cabinet.

“He said he had performed CPR while on the phone to the ambulance.”

Paramedic Laura Steven told jurors how she treated Alice after a 999 call was made.

She recalled Farquharson being “very agitated” and then finding Alice – who was wearing a nightdress – lying on the floor of a bedroom.

Miss Steven: “I could identify that she was in cardiac arrest and was not breathing.”

She also tried to quiz Farquharson on what had happened.

The witness told the trial: “He said that he had gone for a shower, heard a clatter then found her like that.”

The medics tried to help Alice for 30 minutes before eventually pronouncing her dead.

Mr Prentice asked Miss Steven: “How was Mr Farquharson’s demeanour?”

She replied: “Very irate, hyperventilating. I had concerns for his welfare because of how irate he was.

“I thought he was in a state of emotional shock.”

The trial, before Lady Stacey, continues.