Former Aberdeen noodle bar manager stole cash ‘due to him’ from safe in row over wages

A man has admitted stealing more than £500 from a safe at an Aberdeen noodle restaurant where he used to work.

Graeme McDonald quit his job at Chopstix Noodle Bar in Union Square in a row over wages, but then came back and took money he said he was owed from the safe.

And the 30-year-old was admonished over the offence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, meaning the conviction goes on his record, but he does not face any further punishment.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court the offence came to light when another member of staff noticed a discrepancy in the business’ finances with £510 missing.

They reviewed CCTV which showed McDonald entering the store, approaching the safe and removing items from it around 9.23pm on June 28 last year.

McDonald, of Puffin Court, Newtonhill, pled guilty to breaking into the restaurant and stealing cash from the safe.

Defence solicitor Bruce Macdonald said his client had been working at the restaurant as a manager, but had had issues with his wages being short.

He said this caused him “distress” and he “had had enough” and quit.

McDonald sent “several messages” to his former employer to ask for wages he was due but was “ignored”. Eventually he “succumbed unwisely to the temptation to go to the premises and take what was due to him”.

The solicitor added his client had taken only the money he was owed and left other money in the safe.

Sheriff Robert McDonald said: “In the circumstances, I’m willing to admonish him.”