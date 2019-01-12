Former Aberdeen council press officer fined £300 for drugs possession

A former Aberdeen City Council spin doctor has been fined £300 for possessing Class A drugs.

Paul Gilfeather, who was previously an external communications manager at Aberdeen City Council, admitted two counts of drugs possession at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in December.

At a sentencing hearing yesterday, the court heard the 46-year-old was caught with heroin worth £50 and a nominal amount of cocaine when police executed a warrant at his home address in the city’s Stanley Street on June 28 last year.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Gilfeather had lost a job in Manchester as a result of the court case.

He added: “In the last year, he has struggled with depression and anxiety. He doesn’t try to excuse himself but his ability to find employment because of this will be difficult.”

Sheriff Jack Brown ruled Gilfeather could pay the fine at £75 a month.