Former Aberdeen cop jailed for killing wife launches bid to clear his name

A former Aberdeen police officer who was jailed for the murder of his wife is to appeal his conviction.

Keith Farquharson, 60, was found guilty of choking and smothering wife Alice in their bedroom in Angusfield Avenue last August.

He was handed a life sentence for the crime in March this year and was ordered to serve at least 15 years in prison.

But the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed Farquharson intends to appeal his conviction.

A date for the full appeal hearing will be set at the procedural hearing scheduled for September 24.

The trial against Farquharson at the High Court heard he choked 56-year old Alice on August 29 last year, moments after she asked if he still loved her.

During the trial ex-traffic officer Farquharson, who retired from the police in 2010, claimed the death of his wife was an accident.

He also admitted having affairs with several women during his 33-year marriage, adding his wife did not “trust” him.

The court heard Mrs Farquharson had stood by the 60 year-old despite his serial adultery and being demoted at work for sending a sleazy poem to a female officer.

Farquharson claimed at trial his wife had yelled at him: “I hate you. Why are you so cold? You show me no affection.”

He said he moved to stop his wife “lashing out” which included putting his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming.

He had a plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide rejected.

Sentencing him at the High Court in Glasgow in March, Lady Stacey told Farquharson: “You deprived your wife of what would have been many more years of her life.

“You deprived your two daughters, son and your wife’s relatives of her society.

“You had been a police officer for many years. It is distressing a man who held such a position should behave like this and commit such a serious crime.

“What you did has destroyed your family.”