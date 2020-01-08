Former Aberdeen car dealer found slumped behind the wheel was five times drink-drive limit

A former car dealer has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel while more than five times the alcohol limit.

Adrian Smith, 62, a former chief executive of the Scottish Motor Trade Association, was found slumped at the wheel on an unnamed road between the A93 and A90 in Milltimber on December 10.

When he was breathalysed, he had 116 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Smith, who previously ran Adrian Smith Saab, pled guilty to drink-driving. Solicitor Gregor Kelly said Smith’s father had recently passed away and that his client had lost his position at an oil company.

He added: “Clearly it is a high reading and Mr Smith had no place being behind the wheel of a car having consumed that much alcohol.”

Sheriff William Summers fined Smith, of North Deeside Road, Milltimber, £2,000 and banned him from driving for two years.