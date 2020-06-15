Football coach failed to stop after accident in Aberdeen supermarket car park

A football coach has been fined after failing to stop and provide his details following an accident in an Aberdeen supermarket car park.

Jack McCracken, 23, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but a plea was lodged via a letter.

He admitted admitted failing to stop and give his details after an accident at the car park of Tesco in Danestone on December 9 at around 8.35pm.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court: “Various witnesses were at the locus and noted the accused’s vehicle driving out of a parking space and scraping along the rear offside panel of another car.

“The car turned and the accused was identified as being the driver by witnesses there.

“The accused parked his vehicle nearby, got out of the vehicle and walked towards the car that he had collided with.

“He bent down, looked at the rear bumper and then got back into his own vehicle and drove away.

“The vehicle that had been hit’s boot was forced open with the impact of the collision.

“The driver of the vehicle had been at the locus shopping.

“A Tannoy announcement had alerted her her car had been collided with, and as well as the boot being forced open, the vehicle actually moved slightly from where it was parked.

“The matter was reported to police.”

No value was given for the damage caused.

In a written plea of mitigation lodged with the court, solicitor Gregor Kelly said his client was currently in the US coaching football.

He added: “He maintains he did not wilfully fail to discharge his legal responsibilities.”

Mr Kelly said McCracken had gotten out and “satisfied himself there was no damage”, but now accepts he was “erroneous” in that assessment.

Sheriff William Summers fined McCracken, of Kintore, a total of £320 and gave him five penalty points.