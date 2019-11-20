Five men appear in court over jewellery theft

Five men have appeared in court following the alleged theft of jewellery from an Aberdeen home.

James Connors, 38, of Morecambe, Jerry Connors, 21, of Dublin, and 23-year-old Joseph Connors, of Wolverhampton, have all been charged with theft by housebreaking.

Laurence McDonagh, 19, and 35-year-old Patrick Moorehouse, both of Dublin, face the same charge.

McDonagh is further accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

The men were charged after police were called out to a property in the Stockethill area of Aberdeen on November 13.

Officers carried out door-to-door inquiries and reviewed CCTV footage as part of their investigations.

A forensics team were also called to the scene.

Police appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward in case captured images could assist police.

The men all appeared on petition at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, pictured, on Monday.

They made no plea at the private hearing.

James Connors, Joseph Connors and Moorehouse were remanded in custody and are expected to appear in court again over the next week.

Jerry Connors and McDonagh were released on bail and no date has yet been set for them for a further hearing.