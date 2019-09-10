Sentence delayed for north-east firestarter

A north-east fire-starter’s sentencing has been deferred for a report to give the court insight into the risk he poses to the public.

Allan Sutherland, known as Morrison, 55, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for sentencing over two incidents of wilful fireraising.

He previously admitted setting fire to a bin at Broad Place, Peterhead, on August 10, 2018.

Morrison also admitted setting fire to bins and furniture on the same street on May 2 this year, during which Bailies Lounge Bar was damaged.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Morrison, a prisoner of HMP Grampian: “I’m going to put this off again.

“Primarily I’m putting it off for arrangements to be made for you to see a psychologist and to give me some insight into the risk you pose to the public.”

Morrison was remanded in custody and will appear again for sentencing next month.