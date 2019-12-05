North-east man fined for sending e-mail to Nicola Sturgeon saying she ‘needs a bullet’

A man has been fined £1,000 after sending a vile email to Nicola Sturgeon telling her she “needs a bullet”.

William Dall had been drinking while watching the news before deciding to fire off an angry email to the First Minister between April 26 and May 27.

Dall previously admitted sending emails which were grossly offensive or of indecent, obscene or menacing character in that he made offensive remarks and a threat of violence.

Defence agent Graham Morrison told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Dall, of Bishops Tin Circle Portlethen, had been frustrated with the political classes.

