Fine for Aberdeen man who stole wine from Morrisons and Sainsbury’s

A man who stole wine from two Aberdeen shops has been fined.

Grzegorz Radomski, 41, took a quantity of alcohol from Morrisons on King Street, Aberdeen, on May 15 and again at Sainsbury’s Local in the St Nicolas shopping centre on June 13.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted stealing the items on two separate occasions.

Depute fiscal Gavin Thomson said two boxes of wine worth £30 were taken.

He added that they were both recovered.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said Radomski, whose address was given in court as West North Street, Aberdeen, was trying to stop his drinking.

He said: “He is dependent on alcohol and is now awaiting benefits.

“Mr Radomski has been adjusting to life without alcohol and he is taking steps to improve his behaviour.”

Sheriff Valerie Johnston fined Radomski £90.