Fine for Aberdeen joiner that smashed glass on man’s head during bar brawl

An Aberdeen joiner who smashed a glass over a man’s head in a bar room brawl has been ordered to pay his victim £500.

Euan Stevenson, 24, used the glass as a weapon when the man began to punch him at CASC on the city’s Stirling Street.

Stevenson, of Cairnfield Place in Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

And now he has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and also pay his victim £500 in compensation over the incident, which happened around 9pm on November 23.

Fiscal depute Sally McAuley previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer pushed the accused twice and both men started to throw drinks at each other.

“The complainer began throwing punches at the accused.”

Ms McAuley added Stevenson then attempted to smash a pint glass over the man’s head and succeeded at the second attempt.

He sustained a 3cm and a 4cm laceration on his forehead.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said the victim had “pushed” his client twice initially, adding: “As others began getting involved, Mr Stevenson, who had the glass in his hand throughout the incident acted in the manner libelled.”