Man who filmed teen in Aberdeen dressing room avoids jail

A pervert caught filming women in the changing room of an Aberdeen clothing store has avoided jail.

Kraig Simpson was spotted by a teenage girl who saw him repeatedly point his phone into the cubicle she was in.

When she shouted, the 32-year-old ran away only to be caught by the authorities.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard it happened at the River Island store in Union Square in July 2019.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward had told the court initially the girl “thought nothing of it” and assumed the phone had been dropped, but then spotted it again shortly afterwards.

The girl shouted and Simpson was seen to come out of the changing room the phone had come from. She said: “He just videoed me.” Simpson then left but was quickly tracked down by security staff at Union Square and then apprehended by police.

Officers seized a black Samsung mobile phone from Simpson, and the teenage girl was able to confirm it was the same phone she had seen placed under the cubicle.

Ms Ward said CCTV footage was also reviewed, which showed Simpson entering the changing rooms.

Simpson, of Newmill Road, Keith, pled guilty to recording the girl and other females by placing a mobile phone within a changing room occupied by them while they were in a state of undress.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence for a criminal justice social work report and handed Simpson a two-year supervision order.