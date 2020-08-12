Man jailed after being caught with knife near Aberdeen home

A man found with a knife while shouting and screaming outside a block of flats in Aberdeen has been jailed for more than two years.

Steven Walker was spotted outside the property on the city’s Abbey Place on May 31.

The 44-year-old admitted being in possession of the blade, behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, uttering racial remarks to a police officer and also punching an officer.

Walker, of HMP Grampian, Peterhead, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via videolink and pled guilty to all four charges he faced.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court police were alerted to the incident and found him with a knife outside the block of flats in Torry.

He said: “Police received a report from a member of the public about a man with a knife.

“When officers arrived the accused tried to hide the knife in a red jacket but it was seized by officers.

“They found a three inch kitchen knife.”

Mr Neilson said that once Walker was taken away by the police he began making racist remarks to one of the officers.

He also tried to punch one of the officers and spat on the cell floor claiming he had Hepatitis C.

Defence agent George Mathers said Walker had been drinking at the time and had borrowed a knife from a family member to help him prepare a meal.

He said: “He walked down to his niece’s to borrow a kitchen to prepare something in his own kitchen.

“A complete stranger shouted at him and he went into a block of flats.

“Mr Walker continued to shout at this individual and he regrets getting himself in this situation.”

Sheriff Philip Mann sentenced Walker to two years and three months behind bars and ordered forfeiture of the knife.