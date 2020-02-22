Figures reveal £39,000 of fines imposed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in arrears

Nearly £40,000 of fines imposed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this financial year are in arrears, new figures show.

A total of 659 fines were dished out at the city court in the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, according to statistics released by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS).

The fines amount to £394,000. However, 10% of those – £39,000 – are in arrears.

A total of £5,000 of fines were discharged and £233,000 have already been paid.

Meanwhile at Peterhead Sheriff Court, 141 fines worth £52,000 were issued in the first half of the year.

Again, £5,000 were discharged and £28,000 has been paid, however a total of £14,000 – 29% – are in arrears.

At Elgin Sheriff Court 111 fines totalling £61,000 were imposed in the first half of 2019-20.

Some fines, totalling £7,000, were discharged, while £36,000 have been paid so far.

A report published along with the figures said: “All outstanding fines and financial penalties for which SCTS is responsible are being pursued.

“Enhanced tracing facilities makes it easier to use the full range of enforcement actions, which include benefit deductions, freezing bank accounts, arresting wages and seizing cars.”