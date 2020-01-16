Family of Aberdeen pensioner welcome ‘strong sentence’ against lorry driver

The grieving family of an Aberdeen great-grandmother have welcomed the “strong sentence” imposed on the lorry driver who ran her over.

Gerald Clark was found guilty of causing the death of Mary Allan, known by many as Molly, by carelessly driving an HGV in the city’s King Street in September 2018.

He was convicted after a trial in November and was warned at the time that he may be facing prison.

After hearing that he now “accepts his culpability” and “breaks down” when asked about the incident, Sheriff Graeme Napier spared him a prison sentence.

The 65-year-old was instead ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, put on a curfew for six months and banned from driving for four years.

Speaking outside the court yesterday, Mrs Allan’s family welcomed the sheriff’s decision.

Her son, Ian Allan, said: “It is a strong sentence – probably better than just a three-month spell in prison.

“It is appropriate and we already knew it was not likely he would be jailed. We are glad it is all over now.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

His sister had previously criticised Clark for showing an apparent lack of remorse, but the court heard that a report put together by social workers revealed he had now taken responsibility for the 83-year-old’s death.

Mrs Allan was killed instantly in the collision, after Clark blocked a pedestrian crossing near the roundabout on St Machar Drive with his HGV.

He failed to notice a red light, failed to check his mirrors and hit the pensioner as she was crossing the road in front of the lorry.

Clark, of Taits Lane, Dundee, admitted he had not seen her when he was interviewed by police at the time.

His solicitor Chris Fyffe said: “He now accepts his culpability fully.

“Social workers have noted Mr Clark has huge difficulty in speaking about what happened without breaking down.

“He has been advised to seek professional help in that regard.”

Sheriff Napier said: “Everybody involved in this case understands the impact that the loss of someone in such tragic circumstance has.

“Court should only impose prison sentences if there is no other alternative. Prison is reserved for the most serious of cases.”

Clark declined to comment as he left court.