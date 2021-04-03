‘Extremely intoxicated’ Aberdeen man threw pane of glass from living room window

A man has been handed a supervision order after throwing a pane of glass out of his living room window, smashing a car windscreen on the street below.

Christopher Watson, 40, was “extremely intoxicated” when he was seen pacing around his living room before picking up a section of window frame, which had been lying on the floor, and throwing it from the window.

The glass fell to the street below on Bloomfield Road, striking a car and smashing the windscreen, causing £850 worth of damage.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “It was approximately 4.30pm on January 29 when two witnesses were within their property and heard a disturbance.

“They looked out of the window and saw the accused arguing with an unidentified male who then left.

“The accused was then seen to pace around the living room area of the flat and pick up a section of window frame which was sitting on the living room floor.

“The accused was then seen to throw the section of window pane from the living room window, whereupon it fell to the ground, striking a vehicle as it fell.”

Ms Gammie said the vehicle sustained a smashed windscreen as well as various scratches, valued at around £850.

She continued: “Police were contacted and observed the scene, were met by the accused and formed the impression he was under the influence of alcohol.”

En route to Kittybrewster police station, Watson called one officer an “unpleasant name” and threatened to turn another “inside out”.

Charges

Watson, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of culpable and reckless conduct and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Mitigation

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “He was struggling with mental health and had been drinking a lot as a coping mechanism.

“On the day in question, he was extremely intoxicated.

“His actions were extremely reckless and potentially very dangerous. He apologises for that.

“He comes across as remorseful and very much regretting his actions.”

Mr Maitland said his client was now receiving treatment in relation to his mental health.

Sheriff Buchanan’s comments and sentence

Sheriff Graham Buchanan handed Watson a12-month supervision order as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

He added: “What you did was extremely irresponsible and potentially quite dangerous.

“It’s clear from the social work report there are a number of problems you have which can be addressed, hopefully, in the context of a community payback order.