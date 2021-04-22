Extended 16-year sentence for ‘vicious’ thug convicted of four rape charges

A “vicious” sex offender has been jailed for more than a decade after being convicted of four charges of rape.

Robert Garden was slammed for the “degrading and humiliating” way in which he treated his two victims.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

The 33-year-old was found guilty following a high court trial of a total of six charges, including four of rape.

He was also convicted of sexual assault and of assault to injury.

The offences were committed between 2011 and 2017 at addresses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The assault charge involved Garden headbutting his victim, striking her with his fists, pouring food over her, pushing a cable against her neck and threatening to kill her.

One of the rape incidents occurred while Garden’s victim was intoxicated and unable to give or withhold consent, and another involved him restraining his victim and compressing her throat with his hand.

And Garden has now appeared back in the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen to be sentenced over the sickening offences.

‘Degrading and humiliating’

Judge Graham Buchanan told Garden: “You were convicted by the jury of four charges of rape, one of sexual assault and one of assault.

“These crimes were committed against two women.

“Your behaviour towards them was truly degrading and humiliating.

“You continue to vehemently deny your guilt, and show no remorse whatsoever.

“It’s clear that such is the gravity of the offences before the court, there is no alternative to the imposition of a very substantial custodial sentence.

“You present a high risk of causing serious harm from which it is necessary to protect the public.”

He added: “To rape a woman in the vicious manner you did is a very serious matter.”

The judge imposed a 16-year extended sentence, consisting of 13 years in custody and a further three years on license and under supervision.

He also made Garden, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for an indefinite period, and made non-harassment order in relation to his victims for an indeterminate period.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Davie Howieson said: “Robert Garden is a dangerous individual who subjected his victims to horrific sexual violence.

“He is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“His conviction and sentencing send a clear message that we will always investigate reports of sexual abuse.

“I would like to commend the victims who bravely came forward and assisted the police.

“We treat all reports of sexual crime – no matter when the offence happened – with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice.

“Anyone who has been subjected to abuse should feel confident in coming forward, that we will believe you and will thoroughly investigate.”