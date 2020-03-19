Ex-husband in court accused of murdering Aberdeen scientist Brenda Page

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of his ex-wife more than 40 years ago.

Dr Brenda Page, 32, was found dead in her flat in Allan Street on July 14 1978.

Christopher Harrisson, 79, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a single charge – murder.

The pensioner, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Dr Page, a genetic scientist, was working at Aberdeen University at the time of her death.

A murder inquiry was launched and the investigation was reopened almost five years ago.

Police launched an extensive inquiry into the events surrounding the death of the geneticist – who had a second job as an escort.

A damaged window suggested her flat had been broken in to but nothing had been stolen.

Brenda was last seen at 2am on July 14 1978 when she left the Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road, Aberdeen.

She was found hours later in her home in Allan Street by a university colleague who had become worried when she failed to turn up for work.

Police announced in 2015 they would reopen the investigation into the unsolved case of Brenda’s death.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the unsolved case in 2018, the Evening Express spoke with Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

He revealed police received 800 separate pieces of information from people connected to the case.

Officers combined these with previous witness statements and evidence gathered after Brenda’s death in 1978.

A new podcast series called Reporter – Black Gold, presented by former Evening Express journalist Ruth Warrander, probed the details of Brenda’s case with interviews from her friends, family and those involved.