Ex-council press officer had cocaine and heroin in Aberdeen

A former Aberdeen City Council spin doctor has admitted possession of cocaine and heroin.

Paul Gilfeather, who was previously an external communications manager at Aberdeen City Council, pled guilty at a hearing yesterday.

The 46-year-old admitted possessing Class A drugs cocaine and heroin at an address on Stanley Street in the city on June 28.

Fiscal depute Sally McAuley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the 1g of heroin recovered had an estimated street value of around £50.

The cocaine had a nominal value, she added.

Gilfeather, whose address was given in court papers as Stanley Street, Aberdeen, did not appear in person at the sheriff court, instead having entered a guilty plea via a letter.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Gilfeather, who was not represented by a solicitor, to appear at the next calling of the case in January next year.