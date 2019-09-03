Ex-Aberdeen cop in court accused of murdering wife Alice

A former Aberdeen police inspector has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife.

Keith Farquharson, 60, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing the alleged charge.

Police were called to a property in Angusfield Avenue on Thursday morning after it emerged Alice Farquharson had died.

Her husband, whose general address was given as Aberdeen in court paperwork, also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokeswoman confirmed the case had been committed for further examination and Farquharson was remanded in custody.

He was expected to appear in court again within the next week.

Alice Farquharson, who was 56 and believed to be a mother-of-three, worked at the nearby Hazlehead School.

A letter was sent out to parents saying she will be “a huge loss” to staff and pupils at the school where she had worked for 17 years.

It gave advice to carers on how to support children dealing with bereavement.

The letter said she had “touched the lives of many” at her work.

Meanwhile, a tribute to Mrs Farquharson was led by her friend Aberdeen councillor Jennifer Stewart during a council meeting at the Town House yesterday.

Speaking in the chamber, Councillor Stewart said it had been “probably one of the worst weeks” she could remember, adding that her late friend had “touched so many people’s lives”.

She said: “I just wanted to say that Alice’s death has shocked me and my friends and has had a rippling effect.

“She was such a lovely woman, she was that girl next door who put her children first and foremost.

“She is going to be such a huge, huge loss to the community.

“She was just a wonderful mother and it will be such a devastating loss to her children and family.”