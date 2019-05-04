Emergency fire call led to large bags of cannabis being found in Aberdeen flat

An Aberdeen man was caught with £2,500 of cannabis after his pal called 999 and said there was a fire.

Fraser Milne’s friend, who was supposed to be staying with him, called 999 when he could not get into the flat in King Street, Aberdeen, on May 24.

And when firefighters forced entry they found Milne, 29, asleep in his bed and three large bags of cannabis on open display on the living room floor.

Milne, whose address was given in court papers as King Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence until later this month.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “An associate of the accused, at about 12.35am, attended at the locus where he was going to reside for the night.

“He was of the opinion the accused was within the locus and attempted to rouse him by banging on the door.”

On getting no reply, the man called 999 and “advised of a possible fire within the locus”.

Mr Thomson said: “At that time entry was forced by the firefighters and they found the accused, the sole occupant, asleep in his bed.

“When firefighters carried out a search, they found three large plastic bags containing a green herbal substance sitting on the living room floor on open display.”

Police were contacted and a drug search warrant obtained.

Mr Thomson told the court that in the presence of police officers Milne, referring to his friend, said: “It’s nothing to do with him. It’s all mine.”

Officers recovered 159g of cannabis from the property along with digital scales and self-seal bags.