Two men to stand trial over alleged Aberdeen nightclub assault

A trial date has been set for two men accused of an Aberdeen city centre nightclub assault.

Michael Edmond, 28, and Leighton Rafferty, 32, are accused of assaulting a man in Prohibition on Langstane Place, Aberdeen, on August 13.

It is alleged the pair, while acting together, headbutted the man and repeatedly punched him on the head to his injury.

Edmond, of Hilton Drive, and Rafferty, of Dunlin Road, both Aberdeen, deny the charge.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fixed a trial date for the case in March, as well as a preliminary hearing in February.

Both men had their bail continued at the hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.