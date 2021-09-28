Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local / Court

Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes allegedly buried bodies under his kitchen and raped child

By Jamie Buchan
28/09/2021, 11:49 am
Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.

A Dundee video game designer who allegedly murdered a mother and her two-year-old daughter is accused of burying their bodies under his kitchen.

Andrew Innes faces allegations he killed missing woman Bennylyn Burke and toddler Jellica at his home in the city’s Troon Avenue.

It is alleged he stabbed and bludgeoned the 25-year-old to death with a hammer and asphyxiated the youngster.

The bodies of Bennylyn and Jellica were recovered by police in Dundee in March, about a month after they were reported missing from their home in Bristol.

Innes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on March 16, accused of their murder.

Bennylyn Burke.
Bennylyn Burke.

On Tuesday, it emerged at the High Court in Glasgow, the 51-year-old faces allegations that, between February 20 and March 5, he wrapped both their naked bodies in rubble bags and concealed them in concrete beneath the kitchen floor of his five-bedroom home.

‘Plan to flee Dundee home’

Innes is accused of pretending to police investigating the Burkes’ disappearance that he had driven them to the Old Inns Cafe in Cumbernauld.

It is alleged he told constables Gavin Burns and Rhianne Brogan he left them at the cafe in the company of an unknown man and had no further contact with them.

Innes, listed on court papers as a prisoner at HMP Perth, is accused of planning to flee his Troon Avenue home.

It is claimed he did this to conceal his alleged crimes and attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Prosecutors also allege that between February 20 and March 5, he abducted a young child by tying rope to door handles, preventing them from opening, and detained her against her will.

He is further accused of sexually assaulting and raping the girl on various occasions during the same two-week period.

The child cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Court hearing

Innes appeared via videolink at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said his application for legal aid had been rejected because of his assets.

Alex Prentice QC

An appeal against the decision confirmed the rejection, he said.

The court appointed Innes a solicitor, Edinburgh-based Stephen Knowles.

At the hearing, Innes only spoke to confirm he understood and could hear proceedings.

The case was continued without plea until December 1.

Sister’s tribute

Bennylyn’s sister Shella Aquino said her sibling left her home in the Philippines for the UK in 2019, in search of a better life.

“It is like my heart has been torn by the pain,” she said in tribute after she died.

Tributes left at Troon Avenue.

Neighbours also paid their respects to Bennylyn, describing her as a “caring and positive person” who made friends with locals and became a key part of the community.