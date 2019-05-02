Drunken reveller kicked Aberdeen cop in head

A New Year reveller who kicked an Aberdeen police officer in the head has been handed unpaid work.

James Fitzwater, 30, previously pled guilty to two charges of assaulting officers at around 6.50am on January 1. Now he has been handed 120 hours of unpaid work and a six-month supervision order over the incident.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard Fitzwater swore at the officers at an address on Clifton Road before becoming involved in a struggle and punching a male officer three times to the face.

Depute fiscal Karen Dow said: “The accused thereafter kicked the female officer to the left eye.”

Solicitor Alex Burn, representing Fitzwater, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, said he “clearly had far more to drink than is wise”.