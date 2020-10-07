Drunken lout fined for slapping woman’s bum as police marched him out of Aberdeen pub

A drunken lout has been fined after “mischievously” slapping a woman’s bum as police marched him out of an Aberdeen pub.

A manager at Grays Inn on Greenfern Road in the city enlisted the help of police officers to remove Stewart Campbell from the bar.

But 37-year-old Campbell, who was so drunk he had no recollection of the incident, leaned over and assaulted the female as officers led him out.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On February 8 police were passing the locus and were flagged down by a manager.

“Police attended to speak to the accused and asked him to come outside, which he agreed to do.

“As they were going outside they passed the witness and the accused was seen to reach out and slap the witness.

“They thereafter escorted him outside.”

Campbell, whose address was given in court papers as Victoria Street in Dyce, pled guilty to a charge of assault by slapping the woman on the buttocks.

The crown accepted there was no significant sexual element to the offence.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow told the court her client had issues with alcohol, adding: “That is what happened on this particular occasion.

“He has no recollection whatsoever of this offence as a consequence of having far too much to drink that day. He understands that’s no excuse.

“He wasn’t aware of this matter until he was served with a citation.”

Regarding the incident, Ms Goodfellow said: “He has no recollection of being asked to leave.

“The manager asked two passing police officers to escort him out.

“It appears as he was leaving he’s passed the complainer, who had her back to him. He has, perhaps mischievously, taken the opportunity to slap her on the buttocks as he passed.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Campbell to pay a fine totalling £370.