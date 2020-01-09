‘Drunken idiot’ who tried to punch boss in pub fined for hitting woman

A “drunken idiot” who tried to punch his boss in a pub, but missed and hit a woman, has been fined.

Christopher Armstrong, 31, had been asked to leave The Market Bar in Stonehaven due to his behaviour and drunkenness, before his boss told him not to bother turning up for work on Monday.

Armstrong then tried to hit the man, but struck a woman on the back of the head.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Armstrong had tried to get back into the pub after being kicked out and was stopped by one of the licensees.

She added: “Unfortunately for the accused his boss from his employment happened to be in the premises.

“Something was said along the lines of ‘don’t bother turning up for your work on Monday’.

“That seemed to anger the accused and he attempted to punch his boss, however in doing so, he struck the complainer and punched her to the back of the head.”

Armstrong pled guilty to the October 12 assault. He also admitted wilfully or recklessly striking a door at the pub causing a glass panel to smash and possessing a folding knife.

Defence agent Charlie Benzies said his client “drank far too much” and by his own admission “behaved like a complete drunken idiot”.

He added the knife had been for use in his work as a joiner.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison fined Armstrong, of Brook Valley, Omagh, Northern Ireland, £975.