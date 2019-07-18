‘Drunken idiot’ fined for assaulting police officer

A “drunken idiot” who assaulted a cop by squeezing his hand and struggled with another officer has been ordered to pay them £500 each.

Michael Davidson kicked off when officers arrived at a house in Westhill after being contacted by paramedics. The medics were attending to his wife, who was also under the influence.

Sheriff Graeme Napier snapped: “It’s nothing to smile about,” as the 56-year-old began to smirk when appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The sheriff branded him a “drunken idiot”, wiping the smile off his face with the four-figure financial penalty.

When fiscal depute Gavin Letford told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 3am, Sheriff Napier responded by saying: “3am? So we’re dealing with a drunken idiot.”

Mr Letford continued: “The ambulance service arrived to deal with the accused’s wife, who was also under the influence.

“Paramedics contacted police because they had concerns about what was happening.

“Police attended and saw the accused clearly under the influence.

“Shortly after officers arrived the accused began to shout. It appeared to be unprovoked.”

Mr Letford said Davidson was asked to desist but continued, and in response to caution and arrest, he started to “resist arrest” by flailing his arms around. He said he “grabbed” one officer’s hand and “squeezed and refused to let it go”.

Davidson was eventually brought under control and taken to Kittybrewster police station where he “started to make threats”.

He pled guilty to assaulting one officer and struggling with and threatening him and a second officer.

The incident happened at an address in Westfield Gardens, Westhill, in the early hours of Monday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence lawyer Alex Burn described his client’s conduct as “idiotic behaviour” and said it was “no doubt as a consequence” of his drinking.

He added Davidson’s partner had been on a “drinking binge” and when paramedics arrived he commented: “She needs a good slap.”

Mr Burn said his client also suffered from ill health, adding: “He is apologetic for his conduct.”

The sheriff ordered Davidson, whose address was given as Westfield Gardens, Westhill, to pay both officers £500 each in compensation.

He warned him: “If you fail to pay the compensation the only alternative is a custodial sentence.”