Drunken barman challenged people to fight on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A drunken barman has admitted challenging people to fight on Union Street in the early hours of the morning.

Jordan Romain, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident which happened on April 27.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson said Romain approached a group of men on Union Street at about 2.35am and “began challenging them to fight, shouting and swearing”.

Police attended and observed him shouting, swearing and gesturing towards the men.

Mr Thomson said “passers-by seemed alarmed”.

And in another incident on Sunday, Romain was seen “acting aggressively” on Union Street around 12.15am and police were contacted by CCTV operators.

Mr Thomson said police attended and tried to calm Romain down but he became “hostile” and made an offensive comment towards officers relating to disability.

Romain pled guilty to two charges of acting in a threatening of abusive manner.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client, a full-time barman, had had “too much to drink”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Romain, whose address was given in court papers as Concraig Gardens, Kingswells, until next month for reports.