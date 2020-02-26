Drunken Aberdeen man made sexual remarks to police officers before trousers fell down

A drunken man who police tried to give a lift home to became abusive – before his trousers fell down and he made sexual propositions to officers.

Saulius Spackauskis, 40, made sexually explicit remarks to a number of officers who had tried to help him.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Spackauskis was initially found by police causing a “disturbance” and “under the influence of alcohol” on Monday.

They tried to take him home but he began to shout and swear and said he had no means of getting in to the flat so was taken to Manor Park police office while a joiner was being arranged.

However, he continued to shout and swear before eventually being arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station. On arrival he refused to leave the police van and had to be removed.

He made a number of sexual comments to officers before his “trousers began to fall down” and he made more comments.

Spackauskis, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had turned to alcoholism since separating from his wife. Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence until March for reports.