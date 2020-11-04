Drugs courier caught with more than £10,000 of heroin in back of Aberdeen taxi

A drugs courier was caught with more than £10,000 worth of heroin mixed with paracetamol after police spotted him in the back of a taxi in Aberdeen.

Alan Moir was spotted in the rear of a taxi in Aberdeen city centre by officers on patrol, and they followed him due to “intelligence”.

When he stopped outside a tower block in Seaton officers approached and found the 38-year-old in possession of two bags for life from Morrisons and Tesco, containing heroin mixed with paracetamol which had the potential to be worth just over £10,000.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 10.20am on May 21, 2019 CID officers were on mobile patrol on Market Street in an unmarked police vehicle.

“They noticed a private hire taxi with the accused the sole passenger.

“Due to intelligence regarding the accused they followed and saw it stop outside a tower block on Seaton Drive.”

Officers approached and identified themselves and Moir was cautioned and detained for a search.

Mrs Merson told the court the officers found a number of packages of heroin mixed with paracetamol with a maximum potential value, if sold in small deals as heroin, of £10,250.

They also found scales, a roll of plastic bags, scissors and a notebook which appeared to contain a tick list.

Moir was taken back to Kittybrewster police station and interviewed.

Mrs Merson said: “In his police interview the accused made a full admission in relation to being concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

“He said his role was to transport quantities from one location to another for onward supply.

“The taxi was booked and paid for by someone else.”

Moir, of Ythan Place, Ellon, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on May 21 2019, and to failing to appear at court on another occasion.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan adjourned the case until December, but warned Moir: “The outcome here is almost certainly going to be a significant sentence of imprisonment.”