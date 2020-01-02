Drugs courier caught with £16,660 of cannabis at Aberdeen train station

A drugs courier was caught by a sniffer dog at the railway station bringing a kilogram of cannabis into Aberdeen.

Liam Bandoo, 33, was snared as he arrived on a train in Aberdeen and officers found up to £16,660 of drugs in his rucksack.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers had been at the train station at 11.15pm on October 16 accompanied by a drug dog carrying out checks.

He said: “The dog gave a positive indication towards the accused by sniffing his feet. The accused appeared nervous.”

The fiscal added police searched his bag and found 1kg of cannabis worth £6,000, but with the potential to be worth £16,660 if sold in smaller deals.

Bandoo, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said: “He recalls smoking cannabis from as young as nine or 10. There were previously issues with heroin.”

Ms Gracie said Bandoo was from Sheffield and had been asked to bring drugs back to Aberdeen each time he visited.

She said: “He was able to refuse on a number of occasions but he tells me the pressure was worse on each occasion.

“Threats were made not only to him but also to his partner.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed him for 12 months.