Drugs courier caught with £10,000 of heroin jailed for 15 months

A drugs courier has been jailed after being caught with more than £10,000 worth of heroin mixed with paracetamol.

Alan Moir was spotted in the rear of a taxi in Aberdeen city centre by officers on patrol, and they followed him due to “intelligence”.

When he stopped outside a tower block in Seaton officers approached and found the 38-year-old in possession of two bags for life from Morrisons and Tesco, containing heroin mixed with paracetamol which had the potential to be worth just over £10,000.

Moir, of Ythan Place, Ellon, previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on May 21 2019, and to failing to appear at court on another occasion.

Sentence had been deferred for reports, and Sheriff William Summers has now ordered him to be jailed for 15 months.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston told the court Moir “has his own frailties, particularly relative to his mental health”.

He said: “He’s exactly the type of individual that those higher up the chain of command in these types of enterprises would target to have carry out the type of work he ultimately carried out on their behalf.

“It’s not disputed he knew what he was doing when he did that.

“He’s an individual who has struggled with drug abuse pretty much his whole adult life, from his mid-teens onwards.”

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 10.20am on May 21, 2019 CID officers were on mobile patrol on Market Street in an unmarked police vehicle.

“They noticed a private hire taxi with the accused the sole passenger.

“Due to intelligence regarding the accused they followed and saw it stop outside a tower block on Seaton Drive.”

Officers approached and identified themselves and Moir was cautioned and detained for a search.

Mrs Merson told the court the officers found a number of packages of heroin mixed with paracetamol with a maximum potential value, if sold in small deals as heroin, of £10,250.

They also found scales, a roll of plastic bags, scissors and a notebook which appeared to contain a tick list.

Moir was taken back to Kittybrewster police station and interviewed.

Mrs Merson said: “In his police interview the accused made a full admission in relation to being concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

“He said his role was to transport quantities from one location to another for onward supply.

“The taxi was booked and paid for by someone else.”