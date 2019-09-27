Drug-driver pinned man to wall with car after Aberdeen city centre crash

A speeding driver who crashed into a pedestrian after taking a cocktail of drugs told police “it was just a bit of fun”.

Christopher Clark, 41, was driving a blue Renault Megane on Wapping Street in Aberdeen when it veered across the road, went onto the pavement and smashed into a man.

Clark’s victim was left pinned by his legs between the car and a wall at the junction of Wapping Street and Denburn Road.

The force of the crash left the man with a smashed leg.

As passers-by went to the man’s aid Clark got out of his car and waited for police.

A roadside breath test showed a negative result but officers noticed Clark’s behaviour was strange.

Depute fiscal Colin Nielson said: “Notwithstanding the negative test the accused appeared very unsteady on his feet. There was white froth at the sides of his mouth and his pupils were dilated. The accused was also slurring his speech.

“The accused was very sleepy while in the back of the police vehicle and had to be told to waken up several times by the police.”

The court heard a doctor analysed a blood sample from Clark and found it contained four drugs, including methadone and diazepam.

Mr Neilson said: “At Kittybrewster Police Station the police cautioned and charged the accused regarding dangerous driving. The accused intimated he understood and replied: ‘It was just a bit of fun’.”

The victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the crash, which happened at 2.45am on October 6 2017, and had to undergo an operation to treat a fractured tibia and other broken bones, Sheriff Andrew Miller was told.

Describing how the crash unfolded, Mr Neilson said: “The Renault drove out of control southwards across Wapping Street before mounting the pavement on the south side of the road colliding with the complainer, pinning him against the wall in the process.”

Clark, whose address was given in court as Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, admitted driving a car under the influence of drugs at grossly excessive speed, mounting a pavement and colliding with the man, causing him to be pinned between the car and a wall.

Sheriff Miller deferred sentencing for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment. Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said she would reserve mitigation until then.