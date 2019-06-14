Driving ban for woman left fighting for life after head-on crash

A woman who was left fighting for her life after causing a head-on crash has been banned from driving.

Sally-Ann Henderson, 52, suffered a fractured vertebrae, numerous broken bones and badly damaged her pelvis in the horror smash on the A93 Banchory to Aboyne road, around half a mile west of Kincardine O’Neil.

Henderson, who was driving a blue Suzuki Swift, crossed on to the wrong side of the road while navigating a corner and collided with a white Renault Kangoo van travelling in the opposite direction.

Both Henderson and the man driving the van had to be cut free from the wreckage and Henderson – whose partner was told she may not survive the journey to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – remained in hospital for almost three months.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court: “The accused negotiated a slight left bend and, for reasons unknown, crossed into the opposing lane and into the path of the van and, as a result, both vehicles collided head-on.

“Both vehicles were extensively damaged and both drivers were trapped in their respective vehicles.”

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene at around 5pm on December 5 and both drivers were cut free.

Ms Ward said: “The accused’s condition was described as life-threatening while the man sustained serious injuries.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The court heard he suffered a deep cut on his left knee, which required surgery.

Henderson – who was still too unwell to attend court Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday – pled guilty to careless driving through her solicitor Gregor Kelly.

He said his client had been going to visit her parents in Aboyne.

He added that some roads had been “slippy due to ice” on the day of the crash.

Mr Kelly added: “She has no idea how this happened. Her husband was told it was unlikely she would survive the journey to ARI.

“She has to accept that the collision took place in the eastbound carriageway and she accepts her driving was below that expected of a reasonably competent driver.”

He said Henderson wished to apologise to the man for the injuries he suffered, adding: “She’s deeply apologetic for that. She was severely injured in the accident and was in hospital until March 2.

“It’s going to be a long, hard road to recovery for Mrs Henderson.

“She’s been devastated by this.

“Her life has changed. She only hopes the man’s hasn’t changed irrevocably.”

He added: “She won’t be driving for some time.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Henderson, of Old Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, to pay a £700 fine and banned her from driving for six months.

He said: “I regard this as quite a serious case of careless driving.”