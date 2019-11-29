Two men accused of racing on A96

A police officer has told a trial it would be “complete nonsense” to suggest two men were not driving well in excess of the speed limit.

Traffic officer Sergeant Craig McNeill was giving evidence in the trial of Allan Campbell, 42, of Marne Road, Inverness, and William Murphy, 23, of Grange, Keith, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They are accused of dangerous driving on the A96 between Kintore and Blackburn by driving at “grossly excessive speed” and racing each other.

Both men deny the charge, said to have happened on October 27 2017.

Sgt McNeill said he had followed the car and kept a fixed distance between them and measured the speed as around 110mph at one point.

Defence agent Ross Taggart, representing Campbell, who is a captain of The Black Watch, asked how he knew the distance between his car and the car he was following was staying the same.

He replied: “Just through looking at it.”

Peter Keene, Murphy’s solicitor, said: “Perhaps they are speeding and breaking the speed limit but not to the extent of over 100mph. Perhaps something in the mid 80s range.” Sgt McNeill replied: “Complete nonsense.”

The trial will continue next month.