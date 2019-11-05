Driver who ploughed car into Aberdeen churchgoers told witnesses he ‘pressed the wrong button’

A driver whose car mounted the pavement and ploughed into a 77-year-old woman told witnesses he “pressed the wrong button”.

Zoltan Dragan, 72, admitted he had grown impatient with the car in front of him before he engaged in what his solicitor described as “an absolutely bizarre piece of driving”.

During the incident, which took place on February 4 2018, Dragan drove fully on the pavement on King Street near St Mary’s Parish Church for around 50 metres and sent a 77-year-old woman flying on to the bonnet and windscreen of his car before she was thrown to the ground.

The car also struck a man and a 79-year-old woman who had been standing at a bus stop with her friend, whom she pushed out of the way.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Dragan had been queuing with traffic at lights in King Street in his black Honda Civic when he pulled out, crossed into the opposing carriageway and then on to the pavement.

He drove fully on the pavement for around 50 metres and drove in between a bus stop and a church wall before hitting a lamppost.

Ms Merson said: “The accused’s car struck one woman, aged 77, with force, causing her to travel up the bonnet and windscreen of the car before being thrown to the ground.

“It then struck a man aged 41 with less force but still throwing him to the ground.

“Another woman, aged 79, had just left church and was standing with her 76-year-old friend within the bus shelter.

“Having heard the screams of others she saw the car and pushed her friend further into the shelter. The car struck the woman on the elbow as it passed.

“Following the collision, the accused immediately got out of his car and started apologising.”

Ms Merson said he was asked by a witness what happened and replied: “I pressed the wrong button.”

The 77-year-old woman struck by the car suffered a list of injuries including fractures to ribs, her nose, finger and tibia.

Ms Merson said the woman still suffers from limited movement in her legs and has to use a walking stick which she did not need before.

Dragan, of Wavell Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Defence agent George Mathers said: “The car immediately in front of him was stopping and starting and stopping and starting. He could see there was a large gap in front of that car. He was being impatient. In addition to that he was in a hurry.

“He made this ridiculous decision to pull out and overtake the car in front. However, when the driver saw that, he pulled forward blocking the space.

“He then sees an oncoming car. He makes the next stupid decision to head across the road, thinking he’d avoid the oncoming car.

“He misjudged the braking distance and unfortunately went towards the bus stop, hitting innocent people. He should have simply gone into the bus lane.”

Mr Mathers added: “Immediately after this he surrendered his licence so he no longer drives.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence until next month for reports.