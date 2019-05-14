Aberdeen woman fined after knocking down pensioner in supermarket car park

A woman has admitted careless driving after she knocked a pensioner down in a supermarket car park.

Caroline Milne, 49, who was fined over the offence, collided with the elderly woman in the car park of Asda in Bridge of Don, leaving her with a broken bones in her right leg as well as a shattered kneecap and a broken left hand.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Milne was driving a Ford Galaxy car when the incident happened around 2.30pm on February 19 last year.

She said the woman was “walking in the car park and intended to cross one of the minor roads” and had spotted Milne’s car heading in the general direction of the petrol station.

Ms MacVicar said: “The complainer deemed it safe for her to cross the road and was in the middle of the road when the accused’s car turned right on to the minor road and the front bumper of it struck the complainer.

“The complainer fell to the ground,” she said.

A third-party witness contacted police.

Ms MacVicar said: “It was the assessment of the police officers who attended that the collision happened at a low speed.”

She added that the woman required surgery in relation to her injuries.

Milne told police in an interview she was “very sorry the lady was injured” and added she “must have been in her blind spot”.

Milne, whose address was given in court papers as Laurel Wynd, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to careless driving by making a turn without making proper observations to ensure it was safe and colliding with the woman leaving her seriously injured.

Milne’s solicitor said she is a self-employed childminder who has been driving for 30 years without getting any points.

He added his client was “very apologetic”, describing the incident as a “momentary lapse of concentration”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “The injuries to the pedestrian were unfortunate and no doubt a matter of tremendous regret to you.”

He gave her three penalty points and a £300 fine.