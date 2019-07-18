Driver takes road-rage to ‘next level’ by pointing toy gun at motorist on A90

A north-east man pointed an imitation gun at another driver after taking road rage to the “next level”.

Michael Simpson, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the offence, which happened on the A90 near Blackdog on around 6.20am on Tuesday.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said: “The complainer and the accused were driving on the A90. The accused overtook the complainer.

“When the two vehicles passed the complainer shook his head at the accused. He clearly didn’t appreciate this, gesturing back with his hands.”

Ms Merson said the cars then became side-by-side again as the other driver slowed to enter a slip road.

She said: “The complainer turned to look at the accused who was holding what appeared to be a black handgun, pointing it towards the complainer.”

This left the man in a state of “considerable fear”. Ms Merson said when Simpson was traced he told police he had intended to “annoy” the man with the plastic toy gun.

Simpson, of Lendrum Terrace, Boddam, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by brandishing an imitation firearm at the man.

Defence agent Iain Jane said his client had bought the toy from a Halloween stall for £1.99 previously. He described it as a “commonplace road rage” which his client had “taken to the next level”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until next month for reports.