Driver leapt from moving car during police chase in north-east village

A man trying to evade police jumped out of a moving car – which then smashed into a garden wall.

Brian McCann, 45, was driving a silver Mercedes along Elphinstone Road, Port Elphinstone, at 8.45pm on April 19 when police noticed him driving erratically.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday that when they tried to pull him over, the vehicle slowed – and McCann jumped out and ran off on to Davidson Field.

Police quickly apprehended McCann and his car demolished a garden wall on Riverside Park.

Sheriff Ian Wallace was told how McCann was taken to Kittybrewster Police Office where he urinated on the floor and walls and refused to give a breath test.

McCann, whose address was given in court as Cathcart Road, Glasgow, admitted failing to stop for police, driving without due care and attention, obstructing police and failing to give a breath sample.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said McCann was taking tablets to treat an abscess and his decision to drive was “terribly foolish”.

Mr Murray added: “When he saw the police, ultimately he panicked. He has come to court to face the music.”

McCann paid £1,000 to repair the wall. Sheriff Wallace fined him £2,400 and banned him from driving for six years.