Man who jumped red light on Aberdeen street tells court ‘light was on green’

A man has admitted careless driving after jumping a red light in Aberdeen and narrowly missing pedestrians in what he described as “a misunderstanding”.

Richard Greening 44, of Park Lane, Gartly, admitted careless driving over the incident on Hutcheon Street, at the junction with George Street, on December 9.

He told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “It was green when I went through.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier responded: “You must’ve been travelling at a snail’s pace if you managed to cross the white line when it was green and there were people crossing the road. Do you accept you should have stopped?”

He replied: “Yes.”

Asked why he did it, he said: “It was just a misunderstanding.”

Sheriff Napier said: “It’s not a misunderstanding. You were driving carelessly. You were either in a rush or you weren’t paying attention.”

Greening said: “I wasn’t paying attention.”

Sheriff Napier fined him £320 and gave him five points.