Drink-driving teen crashed motorbike while speeding along sand at Aberdeen beach

A drink-driver teen crashed into a wooden dyke and injured himself while speeding along the sand at Aberdeen Beach on a motorbike.

Derek McGanley got talking to a man at the beach while drinking alcohol and was offered a shot on his motorbike.

The 19-year-old, who had never been on a motorcycle before, “stupidly” accepted and sped along the waterline before striking a stone and wooden dyke and being flung from the vehicle.

Witnesses spotted McGanley, who was not wearing a helmet, had suffered a head injury and emergency services were contacted following the incident on April 21.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 6pm two witnesses were walking at the beach and observed two males on the beach with a motorcycle and who looked to be consuming alcohol.

“At this time both witnesses saw the accused ride the motorcycle across a section of the beach and along the waterline at speed before it collided with a stone and a wooden dyke.

“This caused Mr McGanley to be thrown from the motorcycle to the ground.

“The two witnesses noted he had a head injury.

“Police and ambulance were contacted and attended.

“Police saw Mr McGanley had a minor injury however he refused any medical treatment by the ambulance staff.

“The accused was required to give a sample of breath which gave a positive result for alcohol.”

Ms Love said McGanley was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station, then Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries were assessed and found not to be serious.

While at the hospital a blood sample was taken which found McGanley to be over the legal alcohol limit for driving.

He pled guilty to careless driving, driving without insurance, and driving with 62 milligrammmes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Defence agent Charlie Benzies said: “As far as this incident is concerned, he advises me he’d never been on a motorbike before.

“There had been three or four chaps down beside the beach capering about and they offered him a shot of the bike and, very stupidly, he went on to it without a helmet which is why he banged his head and did further damage to the motorbike.

“He realises it was an act of absolute stupidity. He is aware that he will be disqualified.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC banned McGanley, whose address was given in court papers as Seaview Caravan Park, Bridge of Don, from driving for 12 months.

He also ordered the teen to pay a fine of £200.