Drink-driving RAF man spotted stumbling away from car clutching Buckfast bottle

A senior RAF aircraftsman has admitted drink-driving after cops spotted him stumbling away from his car clutching a bottle of Buckfast.

Ryan Thurston was more than three times the legal booze limit when he was spotted by police officers.

The 23-year-old had got behind the wheel during the early hours of April 1 to look for a female there were welfare concerns about.

But officers responding to the concern call discovered Thurston in his car, pulling into a car park and stumbling out of it holding a bottle of Buckfast.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The time of the offence was about 2.30am.

“At that time, police officers were at the locus in relation to a concern call for a female.

“At that time, the accused was seen driving the vehicle described in the charge on Main Street in Fyvie travelling in the direction of the A947.

“The accused turned into a car park, got out of the vehicle and was seen by witnesses to be stumbling and holding a bottle of Buckfast wine.

“Police officers approached him. During the interaction with him, he stated ‘I know I shouldn’t have driven, I was just worried’.”

Charge

Thurston, of Scott Drive, Huntly, pled guilty to driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Mitigation

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “He is supported in court by his commanding officer essentially within the RAF.

“Mr Thurston has some road traffic convictions from the Justice of the Peace court from three years ago, but nothing since then.

“He turned things around by joining the RAF and working his way up to senior aircraftsman.”

Mr Mcallister said his client had arrived home the evening before the offence and had been drinking with another party, who had become “distressed” and left.

The solicitor said there had been concerns for their welfare.

He said: “By 2.30am he takes what may well be the most stupid decision of his adult life to get behind the wheel of the car, hoping to locate her and get her home safely.

“He has been frank with the police from the outset and expressed his apologies.

“The distance travelled was a very short one before he came to his senses.”

Sentence

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Thurston to pay a fine totalling £790 and banned him from driving for 14 months.