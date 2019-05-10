Aberdeen drink driver banned after being caught three times the limit

A drink driver caught more than three times the limit has been fined and banned.

Christopher Scott, 24, was stopped by police on Great Southern Road on April 14 after they spotted him “driving erratically”.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Scott provided a reading of 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Scott pled guilty to drink-driving.

Defence agent Charles Benzies said his client had “a number of personal problems” and “wasn’t thinking clearly at all” at the time.

He added Scott was “regretful and apologetic”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Scott, whose address was given in court papers as Printfield Terrace, Aberdeen, £530 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.