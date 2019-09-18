North-east woman caught drink-driving while five-times over the limit … with young child in car

A north-east woman was caught drink-driving while more than five times the alcohol limit – with a young child in the back of the car.

Marion Morrison, or Stephen, 37, who has two previous convictions for drink-driving, was caught out when a member of the public contacted police.

Officers beat her home and were waiting when she pulled into the car park at her address in Paradise Road in Kemnay.

Depute fiscal John Richardson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received information about a “probable drink-driver” in Inverurie town centre.

Officers traced Stephen’s registration and attended at her home address around 6.30pm, however she wasn’t home.

Mr Richardson added: “While waiting they see the car being driven along the road into a communal car park. The accused is the driver.

“Officers approach the vehicle and note the accused is smelling strongly of alcohol and struggling to string a sentence together.”

The depute fiscal added there had been a young child in the car at the time.

Stephen previously pled guilty to driving with 116 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath on August 17. The legal limit is 22 mcg.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “We’re dealing with someone who clearly, apart from an enduring alcohol problem, has never committed any other type of offence in her entire life.

“She has had a number of very difficult problems for some time.”

Mr Hingston asked for her to be given a “last chance” with a community order rather than a custodial sentence.

Addressing the accused, Sheriff Ian Duguid said: “I don’t consider this is a case where custody has to be imposed, so there’s an alternative to that.

“You have to appreciate how close you are to that terrible outcome for you.”

He ordered her to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and imposed a 12-month supervision order. He also banned Stephen from driving for four years.