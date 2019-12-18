Drink driver had no licence, no insurance and ran red light after leaving Aberdeen karaoke bar

An Aberdeen woman was caught more than four times the drink-drive limit after enjoying a night out at a karaoke bar.

Claire Mason was at Bardot’s in the city centre on November 20 when she opted to drive home.

The 29-year-old, whose address was given in court papers as Clifton Road, Aberdeen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving over the prescribed limit.

Mason’s reading was 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 22 mcgs

She also admitted to driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop for a red light.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fined Mason £740 and banned her from driving for 16 months.

Depute fiscal Brian Young said Mason was seen going into the bar and later spotted again behind the wheel of her Ford.

He said: “At around 2.30am CCTV observed the accused entering Bardot’s in Justice Mill Lane. She appeared intoxicated.

“She drove off with friends on to Holburn Street and was suspected to be under the influence. Police witnesses stopped her.

“CCTV observed as she turned right from Justice Mill Lane on to Holburn Street, forcing a taxi to carry out an emergency stop.”

Mr Young added the vehicle failed to stop for a red light as it turned from Union Street to Chapel Street.

Defence agent John Hardie said Mason had been socialising with a group of friends when she decided to get behind the wheel.

He said: “She was on a night out with four friends when she was driving the vehicle.

“Miss Mason understands how serious this is.”